Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 171.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 64,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $3,476,258.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,185 shares of company stock worth $10,082,926. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $54.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.95%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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