Royce & Associates LP Has $22.52 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,467 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 302,399 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.52% of ADMA Biologics worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,230 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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