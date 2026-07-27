RPD Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Appian Corporation $APPN

RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,919,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,496,000. Appian makes up approximately 30.9% of RPD Fund Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RPD Fund Management LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Appian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Appian by 693.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,719,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497,239.68. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey bought 5,227 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive directly owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,686.09. The trade was a 59.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 42.81% of the company's stock.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,377.38 and a beta of 0.85. Appian Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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