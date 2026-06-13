RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 15,735 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50 day moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average is $233.79. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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