RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 8,629 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GE stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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