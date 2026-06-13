RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,920 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ACM Research worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $449,088.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,318,166.36. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198 over the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. ACM Research's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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