RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 18,960 Terex Corporation $TEX

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 182,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Terex Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Terex's payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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