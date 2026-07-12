RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Decreased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 184,470 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 0.9% of Associated Banc Corp's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in RTX were worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in RTX by 1,545.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after buying an additional 1,618,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in RTX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after buying an additional 1,450,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $195.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,821,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.56 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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