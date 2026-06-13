RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 142.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,378 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in RTX were worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $150,078,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.47 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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