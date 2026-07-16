RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,545.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $195.84 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here