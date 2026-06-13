RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,050 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of RTX worth $184,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.47 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here