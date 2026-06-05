RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,470 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $39,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded RTX to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $220 from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Article Title

Jefferies upgraded RTX to from Hold and raised its price target to from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit won a $515 million U.S. Navy contract for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit won a for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Positive Sentiment: RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Article Title

RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted RTX as a strong momentum stock and reiterated the SPY-6 contract, but these pieces mainly echoed already positive catalysts rather than adding new information. Article Title

RTX Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $179.61 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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