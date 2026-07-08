RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 254.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in RTX were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in RTX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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