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RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its RTX stake by 43.3% in the first quarter, buying 43,142 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 142,746 shares worth about $27.5 million.
  • RTX reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.78 beating estimates and revenue of $22.08 billion topping expectations; revenue rose 8.7% year over year. The company also guided FY 2026 EPS to $6.60-$6.80.
  • RTX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, payable Sept. 3, implying an annualized payout of $2.92 and a yield of about 1.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,746 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in RTX were worth $27,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE RTX opened at $193.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $143.56 and a one year high of $214.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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