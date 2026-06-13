RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 931,189 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.50% of RTX worth $1,232,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RTX by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

RTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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