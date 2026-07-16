RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,831 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.56 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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