RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,299 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of RTX worth $125,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RTX by 1,545.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,933 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RTX by 27.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:RTX opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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