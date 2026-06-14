RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,898 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $65,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in RTX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 9,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,366 shares of the company's stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.47 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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