RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,490 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of RTX opened at $179.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded RTX to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $220 from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Article Title

Jefferies upgraded RTX to from Hold and raised its price target to from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit won a $515 million U.S. Navy contract for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit won a for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Positive Sentiment: RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Article Title

RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted RTX as a strong momentum stock and reiterated the SPY-6 contract, but these pieces mainly echoed already positive catalysts rather than adding new information. Article Title

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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