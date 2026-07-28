RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Boosted by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 804.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,152 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 494,652 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 0.8% of Rokos Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in RTX were worth $107,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average of $192.42. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.61 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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