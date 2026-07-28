Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Acquires 703,982 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 1,532.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,909 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 703,982 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SAP worth $128,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 14.2% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 740 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker's stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

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SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $144.97 and a 12 month high of $299.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

More SAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: An analyst-driven rally appears to be the main catalyst. SAP shares moved higher following an analyst upgrade, reinforcing investor confidence in the software maker’s outlook. SAP Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

An analyst-driven rally appears to be the main catalyst. SAP shares moved higher following an analyst upgrade, reinforcing investor confidence in the software maker’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: SAP’s effort to “build AI at scale” for enterprise customers supports the company’s cloud-transformation strategy and could strengthen demand for its software, data, and AI offerings. SAP aims to build AI at scale for the enterprise

SAP’s effort to “build AI at scale” for enterprise customers supports the company’s cloud-transformation strategy and could strengthen demand for its software, data, and AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: Barclays retained an “overweight” rating and continues to see substantial long-term upside, even after reducing its SAP price target from $255 to $242. Barclays SAP price-target update

Barclays retained an “overweight” rating and continues to see substantial long-term upside, even after reducing its SAP price target from $255 to $242. Neutral Sentiment: Approaching support deadlines for older SAP systems are prompting customers to plan ECC6 replacements and compliance-focused migrations. This may create implementation and cloud opportunities for SAP, although customers face added costs and execution complexity. Home Affairs starts scoping SAP ECC6 replacement

Approaching support deadlines for older SAP systems are prompting customers to plan ECC6 replacements and compliance-focused migrations. This may create implementation and cloud opportunities for SAP, although customers face added costs and execution complexity. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting compliance gaps in SAP’s Joule AI deployments and the work customers must complete before migration underscores potential regulatory, security, and adoption risks. SAP Joule compliance concerns

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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