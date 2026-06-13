Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,101 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 7.8% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 0.33% of Capital One Financial worth $501,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average is $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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