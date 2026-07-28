Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Has $408.38 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 213,302 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 6.8% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $408,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:TSM opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.75 and a 200-day moving average of $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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