Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Lowers Stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 133,950 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C makes up about 7.6% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 2.39% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $455,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,159,292 shares of the company's stock worth $114,192,000 after buying an additional 841,729 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $297,358,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 276,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.20.

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Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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