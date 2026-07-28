Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 771,147 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lowered its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,982 shares of the company's stock after selling 771,147 shares during the period. Amentum makes up about 0.7% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of Amentum worth $42,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Amentum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,913 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amentum by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amentum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company's stock.

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Amentum Trading Up 1.7%

AMTM opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Amentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amentum from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

About Amentum

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

See Also

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