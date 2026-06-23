Rubicon Advisors GP Invests $2.37 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Rubicon Advisors GP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,573 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Rubicon Advisors GP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,175,736 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,620,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,674,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,466,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.66 and a 200 day moving average of $332.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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