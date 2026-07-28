Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 1,734,423 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752,855 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,734,423 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 3.48% of Liberty Global worth $142,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 34.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 932,152 shares of the company's stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 240,763 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 21.5% during the first quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $9,759,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 31.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 57,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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