Rubric Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 256,265 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.80% of Geo Group worth $62,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,894,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,742 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Geo Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,314,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,328,000 after purchasing an additional 661,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geo Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,961,725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,983,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its position in Geo Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 4,684,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $75,514,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Geo Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,608,579 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,290,000 after buying an additional 261,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Geo Group Stock Up 0.1%

GEO opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

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About Geo Group

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report).

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