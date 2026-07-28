Rubric Capital Management LP Buys 104,419 Shares of Cimpress plc $CMPR

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629,419 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Cimpress accounts for 1.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.72% of Cimpress worth $118,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cimpress by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 32.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

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Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $2,403,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,099.57. This represents a 44.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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