Rubric Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 636,938 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.04% of Proto Labs worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 301.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4,959.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 227,655 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 223,155 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,986.40. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,113,924.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,281.67. This represents a 46.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,727. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Proto Labs from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $139.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Proto Labs's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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