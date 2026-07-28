Rubric Capital Management LP Has $108.61 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259,361 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,137,779 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for about 1.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.74% of Liberty Global worth $108,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $21,833,000. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,319,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Liberty Global by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,245,174 shares of the company's stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 907,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 832,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,955 shares of the company's stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 750,649 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Liberty Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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