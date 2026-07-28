Rubric Capital Management LP Has $62.48 Million Stake in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 659,974 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 9.28% of Stratasys worth $62,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 212,555 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company's stock.

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Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $694.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Stratasys from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSYS

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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