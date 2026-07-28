Rubric Capital Management LP Has $85.36 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Free Report) by 297.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,992,929 shares during the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care comprises about 0.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 8.68% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $85,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 308,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,502 shares of the company's stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 127,061 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.9%

EPC opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.38. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio is currently -35.93%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

Further Reading

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