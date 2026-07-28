Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Position in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,226 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.57% of Helen of Troy worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,299,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,989,000. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,173,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 541,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 386.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,992 shares of the company's stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 490,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 159.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company's stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 458,979 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Helen of Troy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

Further Reading

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