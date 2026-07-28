Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,257,431 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,257,431 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.59% of Newell Brands worth $52,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

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Newell Brands Stock Up 2.0%

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,016.40. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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