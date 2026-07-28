Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $5 Million Position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. $EPRX

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 691,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.31 and a quick ratio of 19.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

Further Reading

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