Rubric Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037,589 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,297,352 shares during the period. Amneal Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.46% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $137,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 512,842 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 334,956 shares of the company's stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,896 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $450,557.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 313.96% and a net margin of 4.01%.The business had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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