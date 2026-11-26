Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,695 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,362,742 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Rubrik worth $30,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rubrik by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,457 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE:RBRK opened at $108.15 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $427.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.30 million. Rubrik's revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.33.

Get Our Latest Report on RBRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, Director John Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $979,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,468.86. The trade was a 56.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,572,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 272,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,424,060.32. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 129,583 shares of company stock worth $14,142,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc. is a cybersecurity and data-management company that helps organizations protect, monitor and recover their data across on-premises systems and cloud environments. Its offerings are designed to support data security and cyber resilience, including recovery from ransomware and other cyber incidents. The company's Rubrik Security Cloud platform brings together data protection, threat monitoring and recovery capabilities. Its services help customers manage and secure data across diverse infrastructure, applications and cloud providers.

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