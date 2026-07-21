Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,907,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rubrik by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock worth $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $3,861,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rubrik Trading Down 1.0%

RBRK opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $284,458.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,470.73. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $610,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $258,148.44. This represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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