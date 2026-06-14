Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Stock Holdings Boosted by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 575.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,145 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Rubrik were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $97,828,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 139.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,475 shares of the company's stock worth $158,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Get Rubrik alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,411.15. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of RBRK opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

More Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RBRK. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here