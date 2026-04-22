Ruffer LLP Buys New Shares in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,970 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.06% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Radian Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.20.

View Our Latest Report on RDN

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 13,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $455,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,854,780. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.The company had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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