Ruffer LLP Buys Shares of 754,799 Osisko Development Corp. $ODV

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 754,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Osisko Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Development by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Development by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 180,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company's stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODV

Osisko Development Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ODV opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Osisko Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality precious and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions. The company’s strategy centers on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, zinc and lead deposits that offer the potential for scalable, long-life operations. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Osisko Development operates primarily across Western Canada.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, where it is engaged in step-out drilling, resource definition and permitting activities aimed at building a robust mineral inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Osisko Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Osisko Development wasn't on the list.

While Osisko Development currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here