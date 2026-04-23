Ruffer LLP Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,832 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.08% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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M/I Homes Stock Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.09). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $920.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.67.

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Trending Headlines about M/I Homes

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $2,198,183.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,161,708.40. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,642. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,268 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

See Also

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