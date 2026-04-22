Ruffer LLP Sells 17,040 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Ruffer LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 17,040 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $252.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $265.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $310.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,059,521.80. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,508,417.69. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,091. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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