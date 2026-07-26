Rumble Inc. $RUM Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242,497 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,840,893 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Rumble worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 2,905.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rumble from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rumble from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rumble

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Rumble Profile

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company's primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

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