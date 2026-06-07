Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s 6th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,486 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 173,096 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up approximately 3.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.31% of Rush Enterprises worth $54,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 495.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,790.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company's stock.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises's payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,172,220.67. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,678,108.50. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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