Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $185,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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