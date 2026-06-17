Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 85,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $262,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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