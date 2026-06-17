Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,611 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 116,455 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Lam Research worth $338,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $393.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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