Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $140.95 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Chubb worth $140,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $328.89 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $324.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $349.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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